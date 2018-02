Kvůli brexitu se proškrtá rozpočet EU. Doplatí na to nejspíš zemědělci, na ochranu hranic však půjde víc

Every seven years, EU Leaders have an opportunity to shape the #FutureofEurope by deciding on the long term #EUBudget.

Today, we lay down some options for them to reflect upon, such as the #FutureofCAP, #ErasmusPlus #CohesionPolicy. https://t.co/ILFzl1FQ4G pic.twitter.com/GxYYApnme3